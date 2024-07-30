Fantastic Four: First Steps Set Photos Show Baxter Building Launch Site

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has some brand new set photos that show off the Baxter Building and a launch site for the team. On social media, @UnBoxPHD captured some snaps of the set building process over in London, England. Marvel Studios is developing the world of tomorrow for Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to adventure in. The newest location has a big Fantastic Four logo in the center of a couple of buildings. In a fun twist, the emblem turns blue when the sunlight hits it at different angles. Also in the set photos are a throwback street.

Now, some people on Twitter think this could be the famous Yancy Street from Marvel Comics. There’s no confirmation of that just yet. But, there are some cool retro details like an RKO Palace theaters and other throwback touches. During San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel panel, test footage shown confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be a retro-futurist take on these iconic heroes. Surprises are in-store and everything about the production screams a sort of love for the earliest days of The Fantastic Four. As more and more images are released by Marvel, fan excitement will build for everything coming up In 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Isn’t Another Origin Movie

The Baxter Building is coming.

With Matt Shakman at the helm, it’s easy to see how The Fantastic Four: First Steps harness is the powers of nostalgia. With everything being set in the 1960s, for the looks of things, it would be easy to think that Marvel Studios would be open to telling that same origin story from the prior to fantastic four adaptations again. However, Shakman says that that isn’t what’s going on here. Entertainment Weekly caught up with the director to talk about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and he offered his take on what they’re going to do to stand out from those other movies.

“One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story,” Shakman explained. “One of the ways we’re making it our own thing is we’re not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]. There’s a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you’re making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, ‘Well, let’s just start this thing off on a completely new foot.’ So we are beginning after that.”

