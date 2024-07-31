The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Marvel Studios Celebrates Official Start of Filming

San Diego Comic-Con took place over the weekend, and Marvel Studios blew fans away with their Hall H panel, which took place on Saturday night. The panel focused on four upcoming MCU films: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Doomsday. While fans weren’t surprised to get a glimpse of the Cap sequel and Thunderbolts*, many were shocked that the event featured footage of the long-awaited Fantastic Four film. Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) all came in from London where the movie is being filmed. While it’s clear some footage had been shot, Marvel Studios only announced the movie’s official filming start yesterday.

“Meet The Fantastic 4️⃣! Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins filming today. Only in theaters July 25, 2025. #SDCC.” Marvel Studios captioned yesterday’s post. They included a video of SDCC interviews featuring the cast and director Matt Shakman. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who Stars in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four cast announcement.

In addition to the titular four, the movie will also feature Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) in an unknown role in addition to Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Natasha Lyonna and John Malkovich in unknown roles.

“Don’t think that didn’t weigh in as I was deciding whether or not to take the job,” Hauser recently explained to The Hollywood Reporter,. “That movie has not fully been nailed just yet … But I really do think the combination of the screenplay, and the department heads that are working on the film, and that classy cast of really exciting actors – some of them known for a long time, and some of them having a moment right now – [make me feel that] this movie is special, and it was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Matt Shakman is directing The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel’s first family to life on the big screen,

“It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific,” Shakman said. “I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Stay tuned for more updates about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.