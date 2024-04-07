Joseph Quinn Reveals Which Marvel Hero He Missed Out On

Long before Joseph Quinn joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm, the Stranger Things favorite was in the running for one of Marvel's most popular characters. In an older interview with BuzzFeed that's once again making the rounds, Quinn said he was once up for the role of Spider-Man. Even though the spot ended up going to fellow Brit Tom Holland, Quinn said he auditioned for the role.

Now, Quinn is playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Marvel Studios' highly anticipated The Fantastic Four reboot, marking the third time the character has appeared in live-action. Prior to Quinn, the Human Torch was played by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan in 20th Century Fox's two different tries at getting a Fantastic franchise established. Though little has been unveiled about the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family, Quinn says the picture is shaping up to be "mad."

"It's mad. I'm really excited! I still can't believe it. We have a great gang" Quinn the actor said at a convention appearance earlier this month. "When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the gang that we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it."

joseph talking about the f4 audition and if he’s doing anything special for the role pic.twitter.com/eMO7I8b33z — essy (@pajaritobluu) April 6, 2024

Speaking with Collider, The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman—while not spilling any exact details—said the film will be unliked anything Marvel Studios has made before.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told the outlet. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025. Fox's first three Fantastic Four movies are now streaming on Disney+.