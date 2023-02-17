Fantastic Four Star Michael Chiklis Posts Thing Photo Throwback

Fantastic Four star Michael Chiklis shared a throwback post from his time in the franchise. With so much chirping around the MCU's eventual take on these characters, it seems as though the actor decided to dust off the old fedora for a bunch of fans. Back in the 2000s, those movies did pretty well all things considered and remain the major cinematic version of the team until Marvel Studios gives viewers their take in a few years. But, it seems like the old version of Ben Grimm still has a lot of love out there on the Internet. Check out the throwback post for yourself down below before people start advocating for him to get another shot.

In a recent interview, Fantastic Four hopeful Peyton Reed actually spoke about his vision for the property, "I actually developed Fantastic Four when it was at Fox, and this would have been about 2002 or 2003. I was doing a movie at Fox at the time and they were gonna do Fantastic Four, and I went in and pitched to [then Fox Filmed Entertainment CEO] Tom Rothman," Reed told Collider. "I developed it for about a year and we went through some different permutations and some different writers, but yes, one of the big ideas was a set-in-the-'60s thing that at the time was structurally gonna be basically like [The Beatles' 1964 comedy-musical] A Hard Day's Night, where we were not going to even deal with the origin story."

#FBF to playing The Thing in the Fantastic Four films. pic.twitter.com/Xuv2ngR2K3 — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) February 17, 2023

What's The Future For The Fantastic Four?

Earlier this week, Kevin Feige had a massive interview with Entertainment Weekly about Phase 5 and how things are moving forward with the Multiverse Saga. It seems as though Marvel's First Family is a priority for the entire company. Fans of the Fantastic Four have to be happy to hear that. There's been a ton of fan anxiety around the project as the fancasting had reached fever pitches on the Internet. Every week there's another report about which character will manifest first in the MCU or what actor is a veritable lock for the lead role. Check out what Feige had to say for yourself right here.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Did you love him as Thing? Let us know in the comments!