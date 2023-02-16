Fantastic Four Casting Reportedly Gearing Up With Focus on Sue Storm

Fans have patiently been waiting for updates on what actors could be taking on the roles of the Fantastic Four for their upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a recent report hinting that the casting process could start happening this month. Deadline's Justin Kroll took to Twitter to claim that Marvel Studios will reportedly first focus on casting Sue Storm to then expand the rest of the team out around her, and with the production not expected to start for another year, it could be months before the entire team has been cast. The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

"While the film won't shoot till top of '24, word around town is [that] Marvel will begin gearing up [the] casting process of [Fantastic Four] this month. No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of [the] team after she is set. Stay Tuned," Kroll tweeted. "Just to be clear, even if something is getting active or gearing up, could still be weeks or even months before we have our four actors given how thorough the studio and Feige are."

These comments fall in line with remarks Feige himself recently shared, in which he emphasized the importance of the figures in the MCU going forward and that fans could likely anticipate updates in the near future.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

