Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot May Include Some Surprise Characters

The topic of the Fantastic Four is on the minds of many Marvel fans, especially as Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning with this weekend's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Details surrounding the Marvel Studios reboot have largely been a mystery thus far, outside of WandaVision's Matt Shakman helming the project. With casting reportedly underway, and Sue Storm / Invisible Woman being seen as the focus for building out the team, there's definitely a lot of questions about what the eventual dynamic could be. According to new comments from Above the Line's Jeff Sneider, that rapport could include two additional characters.

On a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider indicated that Sue and Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic will be parents in the Fantastic Four reboot, seemingly hinting at Franklin and/or Valeria Richards appearing in the film. While fans could have speculated as much after another version of Reed's "children" were name-dropped in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's still an intriguing possibility nonetheless.

What is the new Fantastic Four movie about?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four, which will be helmed by Matt Shakman. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025.