John Cena Breaks Silence After Fast 9 Date Change

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were given some incredibly disappointing news today when Universal Pictures announced that, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus, F9 would be pushed back from its May release date to April of 2021, with star John Cena taking to Twitter in hopes of assuaging fans’ fear and warning them of the dangers of panicking. Given that the actor didn’t directly respond to the F9 delay, and with the fate of April’s WrestleMania currently hanging in the balance, it would seem as though he hoped to offer universal advice to all of his followers.

“Crisis and uncertainty are breeding grounds for panic,” Cena shared on Twitter. “We all have feelings and need to recognize them good, or bad. But especially thru unrest, our brains, and logical thought will be our strongest ally.”

With COVID-19 having claimed tens of thousands of victims around the world and the death toll reaching the thousands, a number of conferences and conventions have been postponed or cancelled as the month has been progressing. This week has seen the NHL, NBA, and MLS all suspend their seasons as to avoid bringing together large gatherings of fans, potentially spreading the virus even further.

The announcement of F9‘s delay first came from the franchise’s official Facebook page.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” the statement read. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

It continued, “We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2nd. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”

