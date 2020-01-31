Fast and Furious: F9 Trailer Delivers #JusticeForHan and Fans Are Losing It

Han Lue debuted in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and, despite that film being one of the lesser-seen entries into the franchise, Sung Kang‘s performance of the street racer won over the fandom and quickly helped him become a fan favorite. Sadly, Fast and Furious 6 saw the character killed by Jason Statham’s Shaw, which rattled a section of the fan base. In the seven years since the character’s on-screen death, fans have been demanding #JusticeForHan across social media, hoping to see the character return to glory, with the trailer for F9 confirming that return and subsequently elating those who have been hoping for his comeback for years.
Part of what made fans so upset about the way the franchise handled the character is that, despite Shaw killing Han in cold blood, the murderer was ultimately welcomed into the group years later after proving his worth. Shaw was even given his own spinoff film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Hobbs, with some fans at least appreciating that he was fractured from the core group of characters. While fans have yet to learn how Han has returned, to say they’re excited to see Kang back in the series would be a bit of an understatement.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Han’s return and see F9 when it lands in theaters on May 22nd.
Wasn’t For Nothing
and Han is alive, #JusticeForHan wasn’t for nothing— dirty paws (@YESVS) January 31, 2020
Perfection
But seriously eating chips in the trailer? Perfection. #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/ffjBFcfoYH— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 31, 2020
Not a Drill
HAN IS ALIVE OMG THIS IS NOT A DRILL #JusticeForHan #F9 pic.twitter.com/HrpVJ4wceH— Iasmina 💫 (@iasmina012) January 31, 2020
So Many Questions
Han died twice; in Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious 6. WTF, man?— Cayce Lubrun (@caycelubrun) January 31, 2020
So. Many. Questions. #JusticeForHan #F9
Most Important Event
The return of Han Seoul-Oh is the single most important cinematic event of the 2020s. #JusticeIsServed @SungKang #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/a3nUjIc8tP— Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) January 31, 2020
Time to Cry
HE LIVES. IT’S TIME FOR ME TO CRY. #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/2tRhucHyD7— zoonks it’s josé (@kamjaqueen) January 31, 2020
Fan Service
The #F9 trailer is ridiculous, but ending not only with Han, but a straight-up #JusticeForHan reference, is the kind of naked fan service I can get behind.— Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) January 31, 2020
Prayers Answered
My Boo Sung Kang is back, FINALLY!!! They heard our prayers.#JusticeForHan is finally being served. pic.twitter.com/p4E22KW543— Carolyn *Respect Black Women’s Boundaries* Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) January 31, 2020
Can’t Believe It
Idc how they brought him back. The action in this trailer is crazy bonkers in a good way. Seriously I can’t believe we’re up to the 9th installment now. #JusticeForHan https://t.co/IdnaQTzNzG— Kero (@hellopandakero) January 31, 2020
Alive?!
HANNNNNNN?!? He is alive?!? #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/CCezCU2BrC— Amarilis Rodriguez 🌺 (@nenita1127) January 31, 2020