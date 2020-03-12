Fast & Furious Fans Are Devastated by F9 Being Pushed to 2021

The first teaser for the upcoming F9 brought with it a moment fans had been waiting years to see, as it was confirmed that fan-favorite Han was somehow returning to the fold, but fans are going to have to wait a lot longer to witness the adventure unfold, as the film has officially been pushed back to April of 2021. The delay of the film is the latest in a string of cancellations and postponements due to the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus, with major conferences and conventions first being cancelled, while the movie industry has begun to follow suit to alter their plans as a response to the potential of moviegoers opting to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” a statement on the Fast & Furious Facebook page reads. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It continues, “We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2nd. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”

To say fans are disappointed with this delay would be a bit of an understatement. Scroll down to see what Fast & Furious fans are saying about the delay.

Is This the End?

Bro they postpone the release of #Fast9 😔😔😔 #CoronavirusPandemic is wilding 😖😖😖 maybe it’s the end of the world 🤐 pic.twitter.com/PlcpLNr3Cz — A B A S E 🇳🇬 (@Saidiiq1) March 12, 2020

Did the Impossible

Coronavirus took out #Fast9 for a year….That’s how serious this thing is. It literally did the impossible. And It stopped another Vin Diesel movie. — Hollywood Holguin (@HollywoodHOLG) March 12, 2020

Assemble the Crew

I’m assembling a heist crew to break into universal studios and steal a copy of Fast 9. — steev (@OkSteev) March 12, 2020

WOW

Fast 9 is moved back an entire YEAR. WOW. — SacredScofield (@ScofieldSpecter) March 12, 2020

Time to Catch Up

Fast 9 just got delayed for a year, so y’all have a WHOLE DAMN YEAR TO GET CAUGHT UP. I DON’T WANT HEAR NONE OF THIS “I HAVEN’T SEEN ANY OF THOSE VIN DIESEL CAR MOVIES” HORSESHIT — Mantis Toboggan M.D. 🌺 (@KelleyCarter369) March 12, 2020

Unacceptable

Get Out

FAST 9 delayed.



7.8 billion people pissed. pic.twitter.com/ditRkD6iJB — Harris Dang (@FilmMomatic) March 12, 2020

C’Mon

Fast 9 got pushed back until next year???? cmon — 🧃 (@SHOWCASEROB_) March 12, 2020

Too Far

Fast 9 has been delayed a year this has officially gone too far. — Spencer Christian ⚒ (@UnSub_Spencer) March 12, 2020

Blood Is Aflame