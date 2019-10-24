Hobbs & Shaw Producer Has Talked With Keanu Reeves About a Role in the Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise has employed some of the biggest action stars in the world over the years. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Idris Elba, Kurt Russell, and plenty of others have been a part of the ongoing Furious saga, and that talent pool is only getting bigger. Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds had a small cameo in the recent Hobbs & Shaw spinoff movie, leaving the door open for a potentially bigger role in the future. As it turns out, John Wick star Keanu Reeves also had conversations with the Hobbs & Shaw production team about joining the film, as well as the overall franchise.

Ahead of the the Hobbs & Shaw Blu-ray and DVD release on November 5th, Furious producer and writer Chris Morgan took some time to chat with ComicBook.com about the franchise’s latest hit. Morgan confirmed that, while Reeves was never actually in Hobbs & Shaw like some rumors suggested, he had spoken with the team about joining the Fast & Furious universe.

“I would say I’m a huge, huge Keanu Reeves fan,” Morgan told us. “I’ve worked with him a couple of times, and he’s just the coolest dude. I love him. So, I’ve been trying to get him in the franchise for a while, and it’s always schedule doesn’t work out, or something happens.

“And so for Hobbs & Shaw, we had been talking to him about it early on, and then at the end of the day, it just didn’t manage to work out. But listen, would I love to see Keanu fighting with or against Hobbs & Shaw? Yes. Am I going to do everything I can to make that happen moving forward? Oh, yeah.”

Morgan went on to say that this same type of situation happens all the time, both with Reeves and other actors on their radar. Sometimes schedules just get in the way of somebody joining a project.

“That’s the way it works,” he added. “I mean, a lot of times you’ll have somebody that you just know would be so great in the franchise, and you pursue them, and down the road if you’re lucky, and things work out, you get to work with them.”

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. The creative team behind the Fast & Furious franchise clearly wants Reeves to join a film at some point in the future, so hopefully the schedules will align and they’ll find a way to make it happen.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now available to own on Digital HD and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5th.