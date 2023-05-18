More Fast & Furious Movies Coming to Peacock After Fast X Debut
The 10th chapter of the Fast Saga is finally in theaters this weekend. The debut of Fast X, one of the final films in the franchise, has given fans reason to go back and watch through the whole series again. Unfortunately, that has been a little difficult for those that don't own the Fast & Furious films, given that they're scattered across streaming services, with some not available on subscription services at all. That problem is going to be fixed in the near future.
The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock service has a couple of the most recent Fast & Furious movies available, with F9 and Furious 7 on the service ahead of Fast X's debut. This week, Peacock revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting the lineup on June 1st, and it includes quite a few Fast Saga films.
On June 1st, Peacock will be adding the first five films in the franchise: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five. That will make seven total Fast films on the same service.
Here's the full list of movies hitting Peacock on June 1st:
The Fast and the Furious, 2001
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
Fast & Furious, 2009
Fast Five, 2011
Will you be rewatching the Fast Saga on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!