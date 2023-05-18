More Fast & Furious Movies Coming to Peacock After Fast X Debut

The 10th chapter of the Fast Saga is finally in theaters this weekend. The debut of Fast X, one of the final films in the franchise, has given fans reason to go back and watch through the whole series again. Unfortunately, that has been a little difficult for those that don't own the Fast & Furious films, given that they're scattered across streaming services, with some not available on subscription services at all. That problem is going to be fixed in the near future.

The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock service has a couple of the most recent Fast & Furious movies available, with F9 and Furious 7 on the service ahead of Fast X's debut. This week, Peacock revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting the lineup on June 1st, and it includes quite a few Fast Saga films.

On June 1st, Peacock will be adding the first five films in the franchise: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five. That will make seven total Fast films on the same service.

Here's the full list of movies hitting Peacock on June 1st:

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

All Eyez On Me, 2017

Art and Pep, 2022

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

The Calling, 2014

Casino, 1995

The Fast and the Furious, 2001

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

Fast & Furious, 2009

Fast Five, 2011

Field of Dreams, 1989

Flushed Away, 2006

Have No Fear: The Life of Pope John Paul II, 2005

Higher Learning, 1995

Hurricane Season, 2009

The Hurricane, 1999

Judgement Day, 1999

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015

Kick-Ass, 2010

The Last Legion, 2007

Life on the Line, 2016

Lost in Translation, 2003

Love the Coopers, 2015

Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Marauders, 2016

The Money Pit, 1986

Outlander, 2009

Out of Sight, 1998

The Producers, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Purge, 2013

The Purge: Election Year, 2016

Rent, 2005

Ride Along, 2014

Scarface, 1983

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016

Soul Men, 2008

Spare Parts, 2015

State Property, 2002

Still Waiting, 2009

Superbad, 2007

They Came Together, 2014

Transamerica, 2006

Waiting...,2005

War, 2007

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of The Union, 2005

