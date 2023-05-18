Fast X: New Featurette Showcases Brie Larson's Franchise Debut

Fast X is hitting theaters everywhere tomorrow, and it features the return of many fan-favorite stars as well as some franchise newcomers, including Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and 80 For Brady's Rita Moreno. It was previously reported that Larson will be playing Tess, the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody. Today, Larson took to Instagram to share a new video showcasing her character, her excitement about the new film, and how happy she was to get to work with the franchise's most iconic prop.

"Being welcomed into @thefastsaga family has been a dream. I'm still not over that I get to be part of one of my favorite film franchises and that @vindiesel carried me!! #FASTX is out Friday, May 19," Larson wrote. Diesel replied with a prayer hands emoji. You can check out the video, which shows some moments from the film as well as behind-the-scenes footage, below:

How Did Vin Diesel's Daughter Inspire Brie Larson?

In a recent interview with Harpers Bazar, it was revealed that Larson partly based Tess on Vin Diesel's daughter.

The article explains that Larson has recently developed confidence and a stronger sense of self, which the actor says came from her newfound love of fitness. According to Diesel, Tess in Fast X was based on his eight-year-old daughter, Pauline. When Diesel's youngest met Larson, she was wearing a jacket that said "Good Vibes Only" printed on the back. Diesel explained, "Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket ... She wore it throughout the movie."

Who Stars in Fast X?

In addition to Diesel and the aforementioned newcomers, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

What Has Michelle Rodriguez Said About the Fast X Newcomers?

Earlier this year, Rodriguez attended the Fast X trailer launch event and talked to ET about the many stars who have appeared in the franchise and spoke about the many award-winning actors who have joined the series.

"How many Oscar winners do we have? Four -- four for Christ's sake! You got Brie, you got Charlize [Theron], you got Rita [Moreno], and of course, I mean the goddess," Rodriguez added. "I mean have you ever seen -- I'm not going to mention that movie but like, Helen Mirren is -- [I] just love her.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.