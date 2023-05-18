Fast X Box Office Opens to $33 Million Internationally

Fast X is hitting theaters everywhere tomorrow and will be released in previews in the United States later today, but the latest installment to the beloved franchise has already made some money internationally. The movie, which is expected to be the penultimate film of the long-running saga (or is it?), is currently getting middling reviews from critics. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "bloated." However, the movie is expected to make decent money at the box office. According to Deadline, Fast X has already earned $32.9 million in Wednesday previews overseas.

Fast X opened in 12 markets on Wednesday in addition to another 38 markets in previews. The movie opened at number one in each market, including China, France, Germany, and Korea. Yesterday, the film earned $18.4 million in China and Korea, $2.1 million in Mexico, $1.8 million in France, $1.5 million in Germany, and $1.4 million in Indonesia.

In China, Fast X's Wednesday came in 57% below The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and 68% below F9. However, Deadline notes that those movies opened on weekend days and in "a different climate in China." Deadline writes, "Although China has been a huge market for the Fast & Furious franchise, it remains a swing here given recent uncertainties." This weekend, Fast X is expected to open in 84 overseas markets. Overall, Fast X is is tracking a $300 million global opening.

Who Stars in Fast X?

In addition to Diesel, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Franchise newcomers include Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Oscar-winner Rita Moreno. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Who Is Directing Fast X?

Fast X's production hit a snag early on when director Justin Lin left the project due to a reported "major disagreement" with Diesel. Lin ended up being replaced by Louis Leterrier who is best known for helming The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Now You See Me (2013). It was recently revealed that Leterrier will also be returning to helm the eleventh film. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Leterrier at the Fast X trailer launch earlier this year, and he talked about joining the franchise for its tenth installment and making things his own.

"Well, it was important for me to bring my flair," Leterrier explained. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.