Fast and Furious Roller Coaster Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

The massive success of Fast X earlier this year confirmed just how excited fans continue to be about the Fast Saga, with Universal Studios Hollywood confirming today that construction has begun on an all-new roller coaster that honors the thrilling franchise. While both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida feature the Fast & Furious – Supercharged experience, this new roller coaster will more fully embrace the high-octane excitement and death-defying nature of the films for an exciting experience. The new roller coaster doesn't currently have an opening date, though it could potentially debut sometime in 2024, barring unexpected obstacles.

Per press release, "Buckle up...Universal Studios Hollywood announces construction will soon begin on its new roller coaster, themed to Universal Pictures' blockbuster saga, Fast & Furious as the world-class entertainment destination continues to elevate the guest experience.

"Renowned for creating groundbreaking and imaginative rides and attractions inspired by today's most compelling movie, television, and digital game experiences, Universal Studios Hollywood will bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed to this all-new thrill ride.

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences' decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations.

"The ride will join Universal Studios Hollywood's slate of unprecedented, groundbreaking attractions, including the all-new, interactive and immersive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, featuring the critically-acclaimed Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which features Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff rides, located adjacent to a bustling Hogsmeade village; Jurassic World – The Ride; Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem; Springfield U.S.A., hometown of America's favorite TV family and The Simpsons Ride; along with the signature, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour, offering guests a front row seat to an authentic movie and television production studio for an exclusive peek at original film sets that include Jupiter's Claim from Jordan Peele's NOPE, and Courthouse Square from the Back to the Future films, as well as such experiential attractions as Fast & Furious – Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D, inspired by the blockbuster films.

"The Fast & Furious saga is a phenomenon. For more than twenty years, the franchise has stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious films have become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise."

