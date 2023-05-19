Universal Studios to Celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary With New Merch, Screenings, and More

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park being brought to life by filmmaker Steven Spielberg, cementing the director as the king of summer blockbusters. After 30 years, five sequels, and millions of fans, the legacy of that debut film grows stronger every year, with Universal Studios in both Hollywood and Orlando celebrating that debut movie in a number of ways. Both locations have confirmed that fans will be able to celebrate their love of the movie with new merchandise, in-person events, screenings, and more. The festivities will be kicking off at both parks in the coming weeks in honor of the film's June anniversary.

Jurassic Park 30th-anniversary events being held at the parks are as follows:

Universal Resort Orlando

Universal Orlando guests can step through the iconic gates of Jurassic Park at Universal Islands of Adventure and explore an immersive land home to exciting experiences inspired by the record-breaking franchise, including "Jurassic Park River Adventure" -- where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. rex; "Jurassic World VelociCoaster" -- Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster; and more.

The Jurassic Park Tribute Store: A store more than 65 million years in the making...Jurassic Park is taking over this summer in the Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Opening on May 26th, the immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film. Guests can also shop exclusive 30th-anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles, and more.

Jurassic-Themed Menu Items: Guests visiting Thunder Falls at Islands of Adventure can sink their teeth into a new Coconut Cajeta Churro (a caramel-infused churro drizzled with coconut flakes and caramel sauce) and Prehistoric Raptor Wings (chargrilled chicken wings marinated with olive and spices then tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip). Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th-Anniversary Fanta flavor -- the "Wild Refresherrrr" -- starting June 1st.

Jurassic Park Film Screenings at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk: Guests can catch screenings of the original Jurassic Park on June 9th, 10th, and 11th at Universal Cinemark.



Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood pays homage to the landmark movie with its popular "Jurassic World – The Ride." The adventure continues the saga of the blockbuster franchise, taking guests into the exhilarating world of dinosaurs that originated in Jurassic Park.

Exclusive Jurassic Park 30th-Anniversary Merchandise: Universal Studios Hollywood will mark Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary with an assortment of merchandise from apparel and plush to collectibles and more to celebrate the film. Select items will be available at the UNIVRS and Universal Studios Store on CityWalk and within the theme park at the Universal Studio Store and Jurassic Outfitters, located adjacent to "Jurassic World – The Ride."

Jurassic-Themed Food and Beverage Offerings: Universal Studios Hollywood will serve up a new selection of Latin American-inspired food and themed anniversary beverages this summer at Jurassic Cafe, located next to "Jurassic World – The Ride." The new menu will feature Grilled Veggie and Beef Skewers, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Raptor Hummus, Coconut Flan, Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, and a Family Feast (two half chickens and two skewers, hummus, chips, cheese balls, mojo pork and vegetables). Guests can quench their thirst with Jurassic World-themed Boxed Water, an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th-Anniversary "Wild Refresherrrr" Fanta Flavor, or an Amber Mojito. The popular Isla Nu-Bar's menu will expand to include a new "Jurassic Water" cocktail and dinosaur-themed wines -- Pterrior Dactyl Rosé and Blanco-Osaurus. Additionally, cocktails can be served in a new souvenir Volcano Tiki Cup.

Jurassic Park on the Big Screen at Universal Cinema AMC in CityWalk: Moviegoers can catch screenings of the original film at Universal Cinema AMC the weekend of June 9th.



You can celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park in the coming weeks at the Universal Studios locations.

Are you looking forward to the film's anniversary? Let us know in the comments!