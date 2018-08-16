Paul Walker’s Brothers Want to Return to ‘Fast and the Furious’ Movies as Brian O’Conner

When Paul Walker died during production on Furious 7, his younger brothers Caleb and Cody Walker both filled in as body doubles to help finish the film, with their respective faces altered by intricate CGI swapping techniques. Well, in a new interview, the Walker brothers state that they’d be open to doing more work in the Fast and the Furious franchise, in order to continue the saga of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner.

Speaking with The Associated Press, Caleb Walker openly expressed he and his brother’s desire to help Brian make another appearance, in a future Fast and the Furious installment:

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies,” Caleb said.

If the Walker brothers are more than willing, than another appearance by Brian O’Conner in a future Fast and Furious movie (maybe the final installment?) should be something that producers definitely invest in. The series has been an iconic part of cinema for an entire generation, and Walker is a big part of that legacy.

It’s also a rare thing in Hollywood that this sort of postmortem resurrection of a character gets done in such honorable fashion, with the late actor’s own family stepping in to not only endorse use of his/her likeness, but using their own bodies to provide it. Before the ride of the Fast and the Furious comes to a complete stop, Brian O’Conner’s presence can be (nay… must be) be felt one last time, with the blessing of family, fans, and the filmmakers.

At the moment, the Walker brothers are busy promoting the new documentary, I Am Paul Walker by Adrian Buitenhuis, which aired on the Paramount Network and details Paul Walker’s personal life and career, from his childhood to his breakout as an international star. Meanwhile, the next Fast and the Furious installment (part 9) has yet to take solid shape, other than having franchise shepherd Justin Lin back to direct. Dwayne Johnson’s feud with Vin Diesel during Fate of the Furious created a serious schism amongst the cast; Johnson and Jason Statham are now stepping out for their own “Hobbs and Shaw” spinoff with John Wick director David Leitch, which will arrive in August of 2019. That’s about the only solid info about the franchise to report, at this time.

Look for Hobbs and Shaw to arrive on Aug. 2, 2019. We’ll keep you updated on the status of Fast and the Furious 9.