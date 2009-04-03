Fast & Furious: F9 Cast Wants the Women to Take the Wheel in Their Own Spinoff

✖

The cast of F9 is ready for the first Fast & Furious female-focused spin-off. Franchise star and producer Vin Diesel pitched the women-driven spin-off in 2017, and by 2019, Diesel and his sister and producing partner Samantha Vincent recruited Nicole Perlman (Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel), Lindsey Beer (the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider) to the Fast Family. Ahead of the U.S. release of F9, the ninth chapter in the Fast Saga that reunites Dominic Toretto (Diesel) with his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), Brewster and co-stars Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson are showing support for the women to take the wheel in a new spin-off:

"You get out the girls, the girls need a spin-off. That’s what needs a spin-off," Ludacris, who plays techie Tej, told Sirius XM Stars. "All the badass, kick-ass women that are in this film, that's who deserves it."

"That would be awesome. I've heard those rumors," said Brewster, a series regular since 2001's original The Fast and the Furious. "Yeah, I think that would be incredible. Also, think about all the people we could bring back. We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with. There's Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, throw in Nathalie [Emmanuel], me, and Michelle [Rodriguez]."

"It would be really, really cool," Brewster added. "So, I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome. So fingers crossed."

Mendes played U.S. Customs Agent Monica Fuentes in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, later reprising the role in a cameo appearance opposite Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five. Mirren and Theron joined the Fast franchise in 2017's The Fate of the Furious, and both return alongside Emmanuel and Rodriguez — who has played Dom's ride-or-die Letty since the 2001 original — in F9.

In 2020, Emmanuel told MTV International about her hopes for the future of the Fast franchise to include a "badass girl movie."

"It would be cool to have like a sort of Charlie’s Angels type vibe with all the women," Emmanuel said at the time. "I think that’s kind of fun."

The planned spin-off is expected to race into theaters after the main Fast Saga's two-part finale coming down the road from F9 director Justin Lin.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, F9 opens only in theaters on June 25.