Vin Diesel Teases Female-Driven ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-off

With Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs and Shaw movie finally entering production, it looks as though the Fast and Furious universe is going all in on the spin-off game, and it sounds like a female-led film is on deck.

On Monday morning, Vin Diesel posted a video to his Instagram from the set of his Bloodshot movie in Africa. While most of his time was spent talking about the Valiant Comics-inspired film, he did switch gears to talk about Fast and Furious for just a moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cody Walker, brother of Diesel’s late co-star Paul Walker, came to visit him in Africa, and Diesel used this reunion to offer an update on the franchise. In doing so, the actor revealed that a couple more spin-offs are indeed being talked about at Universal, and one of them will focus on the women of Fast and Furious.

“My producing partner who started Fast & Furious with me, Neal Moritz, is also my producing partner here and his head is blown. He just can’t contain his excitement about what the world will see when they see Bloodshot in 2020,” Diesel said in the video. “I have a guest here from the Fast world, someone who surprised. Shout out to universal for wanting my female spin-off concept and my other spin-off concept the two that you guys…we’re all good.”

View this post on Instagram Guess who came to surprise me on set… #BLOODSHOT A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 1, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

In that final bit about the second spin-off, Diesel started to trail off and change the subject, almost as if he wasn’t actually supposed to be talking about the new projects. The reveal that a female spin-off was crystal clear though, and it seems like Letty, Ramsey, and maybe even Cipher could be starring in their own film sooner, rather than later.

Would you want to see a female-drive Fast and Furious movie? What other spin-offs would you be excited for? Let us know in the comments!

The first spin-off from the world of Fast and Furious, Hobbs and Shaw, is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.