Fast X Newcomer Reveals Regrettable Thing They Said to Vin Diesel: "I'm An Idiot"

Fast X was released in theaters in May, and it features a huge cast made up of both returning franchise favorites and newcomers. Fast Saga first-timers include Aquaman's Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, 80 For Brady's Rita Moreno, and Reacher's Alan Ritchson. While some of the stars are lifelong fans of the franchise, others weren't that familiar with the nine (technically ten) movies that came before. In fact, Ritchson recently admitted he told franchise star Vin Diesel that he hadn't seen most of the movies, and he regretted it. In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via SyFy), Ritchson shared that he had seen the first The Fast and the Furious "in high school," but hadn't watched the others. Once he was cast in Fast X, he went back and watched the other films, but was "mortified" when he admitted to Diesel that he hadn't seen them before.

"I didn't watch any other ones, and I let Vin know," Ritchson explained. "I go 'Hey man, I hadn't really watched any of 'em. I watched the first one in high school, and now that I got the part I've seen them all, and I just love what you've been doing with the last two decades.' And he was like 'I... thank you. I appreciate that.'"

"He's spent 20-plus years of his life, this is his baby," Ritchson said, adding that Diesel was "very polite" about it. "I've spent a couple years working on Reacher. It's such a fixture in my life, if somebody was like 'Thanks for having me on Reacher, man, I haven't watched any of 'em,' I'd be like 'You're the stupidest...why would you say that?!' And this dude is decades in. I'm an idiot."

He added, "The more I saw it develop, the more I was like 'Oh no wonder this is a multi-billion dollar franchise, this is the funnest thing in the world.'"

Ludacris Answers "Dumbest F-cking Question in the World" About Fast Saga:

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has now played Tej in seven Fast & Furious movies. The tenth installment was originally supposed to be the penultimate film of the franchise, but now there are rumors it might be the first in a trilogy that is meant to wrap up the story that began back in 2001. Recently, Ludacris appeared on the All The Smoke podcast (via HNHH), and gave a hilarious answer when hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson asked why he and the rest of the cast continue to make the Fast movies after all these years.

"That's the dumbest f*cking question in the world. I'm going to tell you why," Ludacris explained. "Because no matter what industry we're in; podcasts, music, movies – it's all about a bottom line." He added, "It's all about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We're making billions of f*cking dollars. Bro, and I'm saying that like, I'm giving you my heart. I'm not trying to brag or nothing. So when you say – when some of ya'll keep saying, 'Why the f*ck do ya'll keep shooting these movies?' Let me tell you why. 'Cause if you spend $200 million and you make a billion, who the f*ck is going to tell you to stop shooting the movies when you making 800 muthaf*ckin' million dollars. How?"

Fast X is now playing in theaters.