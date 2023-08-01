Fast X: Go Behind the Scenes of Sequel's High-Octane Stunts in New Featurette (Exclusive)

Check out how some of the stunts in Fast X came together in this exclusive featurette.

With each entry into the Fast and Furious franchise, the cast and crew of the adventures take the stunts to new heights, offering up one jaw-dropping sequence after another. The most recent chapter in the series, Fast X, continues to push boundaries with gripping encounters that reimagine what is capable within the franchise, with even the figures who brought this latest film to life being shocked that they can get away with such impressive stunts. In a new featurette from the film's home video release, you can see just how much joy is infused into every thrilling stunt scene, which you can watch above. Fast X is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 8th.

Per press release, "After accelerating the blockbuster franchise to over $7 billion in global box office sales, the summer sensation Fast X races onto Digital on August 1st and on 4K and Blu-ray on August 8th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 'high-energy spectacle' (Austin Chronicle) now includes over one hour of bonus content including a gag reel, scene breakdowns with Director Louis Leterrier, two music videos from the original motion picture soundtrack, and more behind-the-scenes featurettes detailing the making of the film from the streets of Los Angeles to the Colosseum in Rome. Collect the franchise by adding Fast X to your library or purchasing the complete Fast & Furious 10-movie collection.

"Showcasing an all-star cast with full-throttle action and high-octane thrills, Fast X stars Vin Diesel (The Fast and the Furious), Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious), Tyrese Gibson (2 Fast 2 Furious), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (2 Fast 2 Furious), John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga), Nathalie Emmanuel (Furious 7), Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious), Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, with Helen Mirren (The Fate of the Furious), with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), with Rita Moreno, and Jason Statham (Furious 7), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious) and a few surprise cameos from the franchise's past.

"Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.'s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve, and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they've faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who's fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante's ultimate target."

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD are as follows:

This Is Family – Family bonds are always the strongest. Reunite with your favorite Fast family members as we introduce new characters, travel across continents, reveal intimate views of epic stunts, and get personal about the beginning of the end of the Fast franchise.

Fast Breaks: Scene Breakdowns with Louis Leterrier – Director Louis Leterrier gives insight into some of the magic that went into making Fast X, breaking down how he filmed these unforgettable action scenes in legendary locations around the world.

Xtreme Rides of Fast X - In Fast, we cast cars like we cast characters. Take a closer look at how classic Fast cars were rebuilt for Fast X, and which new vehicles are customized and introduced to enhance the lifeblood of the franchise.

Belles of the Brawl – The women of Fast X are not to be messed with. Watch as they add their special talents to huge fight scenes, from rehearsal to the real thing.

Tuned into Rio – Revisit Fast's past as our story takes us back to Rio de Janeiro, where we'll experience a non-stop party, exotic cars, and a classic Fast quarter-mile street race.

Jason Momoa: Conquering Rome – Jason Momoa joins the Fast franchise to portray a villain that pushes the team to the brink of disaster. Watch as Momoa discusses his approach to the character, biking down the narrow streets of Rome, and performing his own stunts.

Little B Takes the Wheel – Get to know the youngest member of the Toretto family as we dive into Little B's journey in Fast X and introduce Leo Abelo Perry.

A Friend in the End – The Fast franchise has a history of shocking end-credit tags, and Fast X is no different. We take a special look at this scene and why, if you're watching a Fast movie, you never want to get up before the end credits are finished!

Gag Reel

Music Videos – "Toretto" by J Balvin, "Angel Pt. 1" by Kodak Black & NLE Choppa (Featuring Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)

Feature Commentary with Director Louis Leterrier

Fast X is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 8th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments!