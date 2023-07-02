Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Calls Doing Her Own Stunts a "Badge of Honor"

Jordana Brewster has been a part of the Fast Saga since the beginning, first playing Mia Toretto in The Fast and the Furious in 2001. She returned for Fast & Furious in 2009 and has appeared in most of the franchise's films since. This year, she was seen in Fast X, which will soon be getting a follow-up. Recently, Brewster spoke with Yahoo! about the franchise, and talked about doing her own stunts.

"The more physical it is, the more fun it is for me," Brewster explained. "When you're working with a stunt team, it's almost like working with a dance troupe. It's so meticulously choreographed and planned. ...To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it's like a badge of honor in a way. I want to keep doing that."

"When I see, like, the OG Fast and Furious. I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.' But in a really cool way, you know, because we're evolving," she added. "I don't really have that many qualms with aging, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable ... They've been through it and their histories are much, much more rich. So it shouldn't just be about, you know, how you look."

During the interview, Brewster also reflected on the past, saying, "I spent most of my 20s trying to fit into, like, a perfect box – which is impossible, really. And it's a waste of time ... That's what really sucks about being super self-critical or having body-image issues is that you're just trapped in your head, and you're not living in the present at all. So I think it just robs you of life, really."

Will The Women-Led Fast Movie Happen?

For a while, there have been rumors that an all-women Fast movie was in the works, and Vin Diesel recently said it's still happening.

"I started developing the female spinoff...in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," Diesel shared.

As for the women of the franchise, they're all for the idea. "I don't think we'd be mad about anything that involved ladies all together," Brie Larson recently told ET. "There's nobody better," Michelle Rodriguez echoed. "I'm all about it! Bring it!"

"Here's what I would like to see," Brewster added. "I would like to see Charlize, me, Nathalie, Michelle, Brie. I would like to see us all kick some ass together!"

Stay tuned for more updates about the Fast & Furious franchise.