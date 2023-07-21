Fast X Director Wants to Make a Fortnite Movie

Fast X director Louis Leterrier wants to make a Fortnite movie. Fortnite is one of the biggest video games of all-time, largely because it's extremely accessible and free. Epic Games makes its money though in-game purchases, which are largely centered around letting people play as characters from other IP such as DC, Marvel, Transformers, Star Wars, and so on. It's like a big, virtual toy box with all of your favorite characters. Players jump out of a flying bus on to a giant island and fight to be the last ones standing as a storm pushes players closer and closer together, forcing them to fight. It's a fun, but simple concept with a loose storyline for players to follow season to season if they wish.

It seems like a pretty difficult game to adapt, but Fast X director Louis Leterrier has a desire to give it a try. As reported by DiscussingFilm, the director spoke at San Diego Comic-Con and noted he had aspirations to bring Fortnite to the big screen. It's unclear exactly what prompted him to say this, but it does seems like something he's passionate about. It's also unknown if he has a particular vision or pitch in mind to make a Fortnite movie happen, but it's at least something he's interested in. With only a pretty loose storyline in the game and the fact it's so dominated by characters from other IP, it does seem like one of those unadaptable games.

‘Fast X’ director Louis Leterrier says he would love to do a ‘FORTNITE’ movie. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/w7PspjkWgV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2023

Of course, something like Ready Player One exists and has characters from tons of other existing franchises littered around the movie. It likely would depend on the studio on how much Fortnite could lean into the meta side of things, as a studio like Warner Bros. has an absurd number of iconic characters that could pad out a roster like that. Either way, it's all hypothetical right now as there is no Fortnite movie in actively development, as far as we know.

