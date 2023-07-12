Fast X Star Reveals How He Roasted Jason Momoa on Set

Fast X was released in theaters back in May, and it ended up with a low 57% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to having a weak run at the box office. Whether or not you enjoyed the film, most fans seem to agree that Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes was a highlight of the tenth installment. ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry gave the movie a low 2.5 out of 5, saying "Jason Momoa steals this bloated sequel." Before the movie was released, it was revealed that Momoa's character was the son of Hernan Reyes, who was played by Joaquim de Almeida in Fast Five. Recently, de Almeida spoke with Collider about returning for the flashback opening in Fast X, and what it was like to find out Momoa would be playing his son.

"Now, when my agent said, 'They want you back for Fast X,' I said, 'What? They want me back? I'm dead.''"Yeah, but there are flashbacks.' Then I read the thing, and I said, 'Who's doing my son?' They said, 'Jason Momoa.' I said, 'Jason Momoa?! How the f*ck?' So, I used to joke with him when we were shooting. I said, 'Jason, man, your mama is so big. It was really tough.' [Laughs] Because how would you have a son that big?" de Almeida quipped.

He added of joining the franchise for Fast Five, "No, but I had no idea because I had not seen Fast & Furious until they offered me Fast Five. And I said, 'Okay, I have worked with Paul Walker and Bobby Z.' We had done a film together, and I like Paul Walker. Paul Walker was a really, really nice guy. So I watched, I think number two or something, and I watched the fourth, which was Japan, right?" He added after being told Japan was in the third movie, "I wasn't crazy about that. Then I said to myself, 'Listen, it's not hard to do a bad guy better than these guys,' because I didn't like it. I said, 'I think I can do a much better bad guy.' Then she had this big scene with these other two guys, negotiating with them, telling them about the story of Brazil. I had to change that scene. I asked the director, Justin Lin, I told him, 'Justin, I can't say this. I'm Portuguese, and this is completely incorrect historically, so we have to change the scene.'"

Jason Momoa On Creating Dante For Fast X:

During a recent interview with Screenrant, Momoa talked about the character ideas that were his own.

"Yeah, I really weigh heavily on wardrobe and props," Momoa shared. "It's my lack of acting skills where I really need their help. I really built a lot of this wardrobe with obviously a costume designer, but just had a lot of ideas, what I wanted." He added, I really was inspired by pastel colors. I wanted something that was warm and inviting and then when you got close to him, you were just like, 'That's the devil and the devil tricked me.' So that was kind of the whole idea."

Momoa continued, "They weren't that keen on letting me have a lavender car. I think [producer] Neal [Moritz] was like, 'No, we're not doing lavender.' I'm like, 'Dude, we need to do it. I want it lavender.' And they budged. The whole thing behind lavender is that my mother absolutely despises that color and I adore that color." He explained, "I use it to just kind of get under my mother's skin, and it just makes us laugh. So I call it Yaya Lavender and then just having all my nails done that way. So I'm excited for her to see me in full pinks and purples, and it will just make her cringe. So that gives me a lot of joy."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Fast & Furious franchise.