Fast X Tracking for $300 Million Global Opening

Fast X is poised for a massive $300 million global opening at the box office. Current box office estimates would have Universal's nostalgic entry at $235 million in overseas take alone. In the franchise's history, Fast X would only sand behind Fate of the Furious's absolutely unfathomable $519 million and Furious 7's dizzying $397 million totals. It's become clear that the entire world is basically hooked on Dom Torreto's story and are ready to embark on this massive conclusion with Vin Diesel and all of their favorite characters.

The Road To The End Begins With Fast X

Louis Leterrier is behind the camera for Fast X and he talked to Collider about closing down this franchise. It's recently been announced that Fast 11 will have him back in the director's chair. As far as Leterrier can tell, having that ending in-hand was so important for this entire process. Fast X begins the sprint to the finish, and the seeds for the end have already been planted.

"The moment I read the script, how it unfolded and how it was like a reverse Fast & Furious, I asked that question," Leterrier told the outlet. "Then we started talking about it, and then, you know, I didn't know I was going to do the next one, but it was very important for me, in order to plant the right seeds, to know where it was going. So that's what we had to come up with, where it all ends."

"What I can tell you is that we know exactly where the franchise ends today," he added. "We know where we're ending. The roads we're going to take are going to be different, but we know where it all ends, and I know as a fan it's both sort of satisfying and truly surprising. As you know, fan service is tricky because you want to deliver the right thing, but you wanna surprise the people, you don't want to give them exactly what you know everybody's expecting the Fast & Furious franchise, where it's going to end up."

What Happens In Fast X?

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything -- and everyone -- he loves."

