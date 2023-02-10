Vin Diesel Reveals New Riddick 4 Concept Art

It has been almost a year since the last update, but Vin Diesel's Riddick 4: Furya is still humming away in the background. Amid all the fanfare of the Fast X trailer today, the actor has shared some concept art from the latest installment in his epic sci-fi series, which also includes animation and video game installments, in recent weeks on Instagram. Previously, Diesel said that the movie was ready to shoot in 2021, although it is not clear how much pre-production work had actually been done on it, or whether he was just saying that because the studio was happy with David N. Twohy's screenplay.

The film would mark the fourth live-action outing for Diesel as Riddick, the character he played in his breakout hit Pitch Black. Aside from the part of Dominic Toretto, Riddick is the character Diesel has seemed the most invested in over the years, always holding out hope for another movie even when it seemed like studios weren't interested.

You can see it below.

That said, between a pandemic-hampered economy and his existing commitments to mega-franchises like the Fast & Furious movies and (to a lesser extent) the Guardians of the Galaxy films, it has been difficult to get a lot of traction on Furya.

First introduced in Pitch Black, Riddick was one of Diesel's earliest iconic roles. The world was later explored in Chronicles of Riddick, and then in Riddick, and since that movie released in 2013, there have been consistent rumors that Universal was developing a fourth installment.

Furya, you might remember, is the name of Riddick's homeworld, which he was working to save in Riddick. You can check out that film's official synopsis here: "Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to Furya to save it from destruction."

The tagline, as read by Diesel's son in a 2019 social media post, is apparently "everyone wants to be a beast, until it's time to do what real beasts do."

There is no official targeted production or release date known for Furya yet.

