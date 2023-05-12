Fast X First Reactions Praise New Sequel, Compare Jason Momoa to The Joker

Movie theaters are about to feel the power of family, with Fast X arriving in theaters later this month — and it sounds like the blockbuster will be well worth the wait. On Friday afternoon, following Fast X's world premiere in Italy, the first reactions to the film made their way online. With a week left to go until Fast X debuts in theaters, the initial reactions are certainly promising, highlighting the spectacle and the performance of Jason Momoa as the franchise's newest villain, Dante Reyes.

In the lead-up to Fast X's debut, it has been confirmed that the film will actually be a part of a three-film trilogy ending the main saga, as opposed to the previously-announced two-film finale.

"I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter," Diesel confirmed on Friday. "And, after the studio saw this, Part 1, they said, 'Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?' So, umm..."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune from the heist in Rio de Janeiro.

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier.

"I've spent a lot of time putting my ear to the ground, and getting a sense of what the true fans have desired, and what their feelings are, and also just a 50,000ft view of how a saga should end – with dignity and integrity. Everything has led us to this point," Diesel said in a recent interview. "I will say that you only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is flying so fast we don't have a moment to consider the ramifications or the implications of how our future could be impacted by it, and imagine what the Toretto philosophy would be," he added. "If you think of a car as representing freedom, the antithesis of that is AI – it's driverless cars. Somewhere in there will lie the contrasting themes, the philosophies that will be at war in this finale."

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.