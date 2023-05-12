Fast X First Reactions Praise New Sequel, Compare Jason Momoa to The Joker
Movie theaters are about to feel the power of family, with Fast X arriving in theaters later this month — and it sounds like the blockbuster will be well worth the wait. On Friday afternoon, following Fast X's world premiere in Italy, the first reactions to the film made their way online. With a week left to go until Fast X debuts in theaters, the initial reactions are certainly promising, highlighting the spectacle and the performance of Jason Momoa as the franchise's newest villain, Dante Reyes.
In the lead-up to Fast X's debut, it has been confirmed that the film will actually be a part of a three-film trilogy ending the main saga, as opposed to the previously-announced two-film finale.
"I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter," Diesel confirmed on Friday. "And, after the studio saw this, Part 1, they said, 'Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?' So, umm..."
Who is in the cast of Fast X?
In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune from the heist in Rio de Janeiro.
Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier.
"I've spent a lot of time putting my ear to the ground, and getting a sense of what the true fans have desired, and what their feelings are, and also just a 50,000ft view of how a saga should end – with dignity and integrity. Everything has led us to this point," Diesel said in a recent interview. "I will say that you only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is flying so fast we don't have a moment to consider the ramifications or the implications of how our future could be impacted by it, and imagine what the Toretto philosophy would be," he added. "If you think of a car as representing freedom, the antithesis of that is AI – it's driverless cars. Somewhere in there will lie the contrasting themes, the philosophies that will be at war in this finale."
Keep scrolling to see the first reactions to Fast X, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.
Utterly Ridiculous
prevnext
#FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience. @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/5XWLT4daQO— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) May 12, 2023
Gleeful
prevnext
Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023
Stupidly Entertaining
prevnext
#FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/9Xeuj2In7z— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 12, 2023
Worst Yet
prevnext
#FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of "Family" is an afterthought.
But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. pic.twitter.com/zYdDFwSg0T— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 12, 2023
Non-Stop Action Thrill Ride
prevnext
Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023
Visual Spectacle
prevnext
#FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. pic.twitter.com/UjOlR77aEF— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 12, 2023
One Word
prev
My #FastX review: MOMOA. https://t.co/KoszXKXn9o— Derek Lawrence (@derekjlawrence) May 12, 2023