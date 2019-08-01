Fast X: Fan-Favorite Fast & Furious Star Thinks They'll Be Back for New Film

✖

It's been a huge day for the next chapter in The Fast Saga as Vin Diesel confirmed the title for the tenth, which is Fast X, along with the cast members confirmed to appear by the studio. Though Universal announced several franchise favorites will be back for the new movie, they didn't announce that everyone in the family would be back. Among those absent from the list was actress Helen Mirren, whose character Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw has now appeared in the three most recent entries in the series, that said she still thinks she'll be back.

"Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so," Mirren told TheWrap with a laugh when asked if she would be seen in the upcoming movie. "I think you will actually." The Academy Award-winner made her franchise debut in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the series, taking on the role of mother to Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw and Luke Evans' Owen Shaw. She would reprise her role in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff film and in last year's F9. By the end of that film though she's largely allied herself with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, seemingly making her less of a villain in the series moving forward.

Mirren previously recounted to The Hollywood Reporter how she ended up in the series, saying she begged Diesel for a part. "I didn't ask – I begged!" Mirren shared. "I think I was at some function, and he was there, and I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: 'Oh God, I'd just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.' And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: 'I'll see what I can do.' And he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I'd just never done anything like that before – one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car."

In addition to Diesel confirmed returning cast members for Fast X also include Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han), and Charlize Theron (cyber-terrorist villain Cipher).

From five-time Fast director Justin Lin, Universal's Fast X races into theaters May 19, 2023.