Fast X: Universal Confirms Returning Cast Members for Fast and Furious 10

Fast10 your seatbelts: the Fast family is buckling up for another ride in Fast X. After star and producer Vin Diesel announced the start of production on Fast and Furious 10 with a first look at its logo, Universal Pictures has confirmed the cast members getting back behind the wheel for the first part of the two-part Fast Saga finale. The eleventh film in the long-running Fast franchise speeds into theaters on May 19, 2023.

The returning members of Dominic Toretto's (Diesel) crew include Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang). Charlize Theron, who played cyber-terrorist villain Cipher in 2017's The Fate of the Furious and last summer's F9, is also confirmed to return (via TheWrap).

Kang first appeared in 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, set after Han rolls with Toretto's crew in 2009's Fast & Furious, 2011's Fast Five, and 2013's Fast & Furious 6. Though he appeared to die in a fiery crash caused by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Toyko Drift, it was revealed in F9 that Han faked his death and became an operative for the shadowy Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

Recently added Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior, all cast in undisclosed roles. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in FX.

Citing his feud with Diesel, Fast Five and Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson said in December he "would not be returning to the franchise." Yet to be confirmed is John Cena, who made his Fast & Furious debut as Dom and Mia's forsaken brother Jakob Toretto in F9.

"I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they're gearing up for production, and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise," Cena said on Good Morning America in January. "I'm a big fan myself."

From five-time Fast director Justin Lin, Universal's Fast X races into theaters May 19, 2023.