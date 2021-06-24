Fast & Furious 10 & 11, Final Movies, Will Film Back to Back

✖

After a very long wait, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere tomorrow. This May marked 20 years since the original The Fast and the Furious was released and it was announced last year that Vin Diesel and his crew will be winding down the franchise. Director Justin Lin plans to return for two more installments and Diesel has previously said that "every story deserves its own ending." During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diesel also shared that the 10th and 11th movies will be filming back to back.

"It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate," Diesel shared.

ComicBook.com also spoke with Tyrese (Roman) and Sung Kang (Han) and asked both actors if they know any details about the final two films.

"I think the ideas that I've heard thus far is that we're going to be touching a lot of continents. And I am campaigning for South Africa to be one of these countries that we go to," Tyrese teased. "Justin keeps a lot of stuff close to his chest, especially with the actors until it's necessary. I don't even know if they figured it out yet," Kang added.

"This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete," Diesel previously told The Associated Press. "The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest."

The Fast Saga might be ending on 11, but the franchise still has two spin-off films in development, which includes a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled women-fronted spin-off, which was being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. There haven't been many updates on either project in a while, but we're holding out hope that the franchise will get to continue in new ways once the story of Toretto's crew comes to an end.

F9 hits theaters in the United States on June 25th.