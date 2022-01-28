Fast & Furious Confirms Jason Momoa Is Joining Franchise

The Fast and the Furious franchise is headed to an epic peak in the coming years, with confirmation last year that the main saga will end with a two-film finale. While it was safe to assume that a number of veterans cast members would be returning, we got our first indication of what new actors would be joining the fold, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa was in talks to join the tenth Fast film. On Friday afternoon, the franchise’s official Twitter account confirmed the news, welcoming Momoa into the franchise.

Fast and Furious 10 is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. While it’s unclear exactly when production will begin, the cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

“It is back-to-back,” franchise star Vin Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

According to a subsequent interview from director Justin Lin, the films will be having an “ambition” in multiple ways.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin explained last September. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real world issues that we’re encountering,” Lin said of filming back-to-back. “But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

Fast and Furious 10 is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.