Fast X Director Teases Scenes With Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner in New Fast and Furious

Fast X is hitting theaters next month, and it's expected to be the penultimate film in the long-running franchise. The original film starred Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner, a role he played again in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Furious 7. Sadly, Walker passed away while the seventh movie was in production, and the franchise has since paid tribute to him in various ways. In fact, F9 ended with Brian's car pulling up to join the rest of his "family" for a meal. Recently, franchise star Vin Diesel assured fans that the final two movies have send-off plans for Brian. In a recent interview with Total Film, Fast X director Louis Leterrier teased scenes with Walker's character.

"Well, Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious, and they've teased him a lot in the previous movies. In 9, we see the car coming. It's something that is planned. This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won't see Brian in the present. It's something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you'll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone. I think what James Wan did at the end of 7 was perfect. The tone was perfect. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it," Leterrier explained.

Is Paul Walker's Daughter in Fast X?

In 2021, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, was walked down the aisle by Diesel, and now it sounds like she's joining her "uncle" in Fast X.

"There is a very wonderful, rich feeling when you can make someone's wish come true. If you are lucky enough in life to be able to do that, what's better than that?" Diesel recently shared with Extra at the Fast X trailer launch event.

Michelle Rodriguez also talked to the outlet about how Meadow Walker and Cody Walker, Paul's brother, have been instrumental in keeping the Fast Saga alive.

"It's really hard to move on without a blessing of some sort from that family because it's everything... Without kind of like that love from Meadow and Cody and the family, we would be lost a little bit," Rodriguez told Extra. She also explained why the seventh film of the franchise, Furious 7, was her favorite. "It's just saying goodbye to Paul... I think that there was a lot of love and class in that film. There was heart put into it and good intention... It was a good send-off."

Fast X hits theaters on May 19th.