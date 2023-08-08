Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reveals Which Vehicle Was the Most Painful to Destroy

Universal is getting ready to release the tenth Fast and Furious movie on 4K Blu-ray and DVD after a fairly successful run at the box office, and fans of the franchise are excited to get their hands on it. Fast X was released to some pretty mixed reviews but still did pretty well at the box office, and it was even revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finally back in the main franchise. Vin Diesel even revealed that there are two other movies being released after Fast X to culminate the main saga, with one of those movies focusing on Johnson's Hobbs. The film will soon be released on 4K Blu-ray and DVD, and we had the chance to speak with Leterrier, where he revealed which car hurt the most to destroy.

Which Cars Hurt Fast X's Louis Leterrier to Destroy

While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for the home media release of Fast X, which is now available on digital download and will be available on 4K Blu Ray and DVD on August 18th, Leterrier revealed which car hurt the most to destroy in the film.

"Every car hurt me because there's some beauties out there," Leterrier said in a recent interview with us. "I mean, obviously the '69 Chargers that we dropped from planes and destroyed and everything. That really, really hurts."

Fast X Cast Says Louis Leterrier Saved Film

Michelle Rodriguez returned for the tenth Fast and the Furious movie and while they had a bit of a director snafu, the actress says that Leterrier saved the movie.

"You're ready to shoot the thing, you don't have a finished third act and your director just quit. Welcome to the heartache," Michelle Rodriguez recently told the LA Times during a feature for Fast X. She was recalling how Fast X had to pivot when switching directors. "There's tears, because you don't want things to end up wack because people are rushing things or they're worried about money so they forget the integrity of the thing. You wonder, 'Will they find someone who's passionate enough to take this on and care enough?'"

She added how Leterrier "opened the doors of creativity". She then continued, "He saved us. He saved our ass."

Fast X sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film was directed by Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin. Fast X is currently available on Digital Download and will be available on 4K Blu Ray and DVD on August 18th.

