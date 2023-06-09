Fast X: Part 2 Release Date Confirmed by Vin Diesel

The wait for the next The Fast and the Furious movie won’t be a 10-second race. In an Instagram post on Thursday, franchise star Vin Diesel announced that the eleventh Fast film, which is tentatively titled Fast X Part 2, will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. This will be less than two years after the debut of Fast X, which sped into theaters last month. Attached to the announcement post was a behind-the-scenes photo of Diesel and franchise newbie Jason Momoa, who plays Fast X villain Dante Reyes. It was previously announced that the franchise’s conclusion would be split into three films, with Fast X director Louis Leterrier returning, and Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson and Mortal Kombat‘s Oren Uziel penning the script. Interestingly, this new release date places Fast X Part 2 on the same day as the Minecraft movie, which is also set to star Momoa.

“April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away,” Diesel writes. “I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do…. 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn’t know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love…”

What is Fast X about?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Cipher, who now joins forces with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father’s death.

Fast X sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

Fast X is currently playing exclusively in theaters. As mentioned above, Fast X Part 2 will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.