Fast and Furious Bringing Back Dwayne Johnson for New Spinoff

If you haven't seen Fast X yet, you may be surprised to find out one of the film's post-credits scenes featured the return of Dwayne Johnson as lawman Luke Hobbs. That isn't the only surprise, as Johnson has revealed he'll be starring in a new Fast & Furious spinoff that takes place between Fast X and Fast and Furious 11. The other bit of big news is it appears that this new Dwayne Johnson-led Fast & Furious project isn't a spinoff of Hobbs & Shaw, which he starred in alongside Jason Statham.

"HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd," Dwayne Johnson wrote in a social media post from Hawaii. "Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II"

Johnson added that he and Fast & Furious architect Vin Diesel have put their feud behind them, and are working together again to help end this chapter of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel End Fast and Furious Feud

Dwayne Johnson first appeared as Luke Hobbs in the Fast Saga in Fast Five, and he went on to co-star in the next four films in addition to his own spinoff, The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In 2021, franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to Johnson, asking him to return to the franchise. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation," so when Johnson showed up in the post-credit scene of Fast X, fans were shocked that the actor changed his mind. His appearance led to speculation that there would be a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, but it turns out the franchise has a different spinoff in mind for Johnson. The Rock took to social media to address his return and his feud with Diesel.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love," Johnson said. "I've built my career on an 'Audience First' mentality and that will always serve as my North Star ⭐️ Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. 'Daddy's gotta go to work' ~ HOBBS."

Fast X is now in theaters nationwide.