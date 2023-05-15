Fast X Stars Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster Want an All-Female Spinoff Movie

Fast X finally arrives in theaters this weekend, bringing the story of the Fast and Furious saga to the beginning of its conclusion. One corner of the franchise that fans have wanted to see further explored is its female characters, with a female-fronted spinoff film being in the works in various degrees for the past few years, with Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet being brought on to write the project. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at Fast X's world premiere, the women of the Fast franchise were definitely on board with the concept of a female-fronted spinoff film.

"I don't think we'd be mad about anything that involved ladies all together," Brie Larson, who plays Tess, explained.

"There's nobody better," Letty Ortiz actress Michelle Rodriguez echoed. "I'm all about it! Bring it!"

"Here's what I would like to see," Mia Toretto actress Jordana Brewster suggested. "I would like to see Charlize [Theron], me, Natalie [Emmanuel], Michelle, Brie. I would like to see us all kick some ass together!"

"God knows Hollywood could use one of those," Rodriguez continued. "We don't have any good ones, not really, really good ones."

"It was very clear that we would love to spend more time together," Larson added.

Will there be a female Fast and Furious spinoff?

As Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley explained last year, the prospect of a female-fronted Fast film was definitely a possibility.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley explained in an interview with Business Insider last fall. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

What is Fast X about?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Cipher, who now joins forces with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father's death.

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

Are you excited to see Fast X? Do you hope a female-fronted spinoff of the franchise becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.