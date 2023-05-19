Fast X Star Brie Larson Reveals Character Name

Fast X began production back in April, and it was revealed that some big names will be joining the franchise's penultimate outing. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be appearing in the film along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. We've seen a lot of fun photos of Larson on the movie's set, and her latest post revealed her character's name. According to Larson, she will be playing Tess in the movie.

"Name reveal 👀," Larson wrote on Twitter. Larson's storyline in the film has been kept under wraps, so it's nice to get a little tease about her character. You can check out the post below:

Earlier this year, Fast X had some unexpected challenges when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates.

In addition to Diesel, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. In addition to Momoa and Larson, the movie will also see the debut of The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is scheduled to hit theatres theaters on May 19, 2023.