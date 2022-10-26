Universal Pictures Boss Still Wants to Do a Female-Led Fast & Furious Spinoff

Over the past few decades, the Fast & Furious franchise has brought an ever-growing number of characters into its proverbial family. The action movie franchise will return to the big screen soon with Fast X, which is currently scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. Fast X will be the first in a two-part finale for the main franchise, but it has left fans wondering what the future holds beyond that. One long-rumored possibility has been a female-led spinoff, which was reported to be in the works years ago with Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet writing the script. While the project hasn't come to fruition yet, a new interview with Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley indicates that there's a desire for it to happen.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley explained in an interview with Business Insider. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Fast X? Would you want to see a female-fronted spinoff to the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.