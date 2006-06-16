Fast X: Sung Kang Reunites With Iconic Tokyo Drift Car

When it comes to the Fast Saga, franchise star Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) will say it's all about family, but you can't forget about the awesome cars. Many iconic vehicles have been showcased throughout the franchise's 20+ years on the big screen, most notably Dominic's 1970 Dodge Charger. Another epic car from the films was the 1993 driven by Sung Kang (Han) in the third movie of the franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Kang is currently filming Fast X and just shared a new photo with his old set of wheels.

"Good to see you old friend... Can't believe it's been 16 years since we've seen each other. You've aged well," Kang wrote on Instagram. You can check out Kang's side-by-side photos below:

Han originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before his death. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's demise was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw, which led to the "Justice For Han" fan campaign. During F9, Han was brought back to life and Kang will be playing him once again in Fast X. Last year, Kang spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked if Han will be getting his revenge on Shaw.

"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?," Kang shared.

"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter. So let's see, let's see," he added.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.