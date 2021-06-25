F9: Sung Kang Talks Han Getting Revenge on Deckard Shaw

✖

F9 is hitting theatres everywhere on Friday, and fans are especially excited to see the return of Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before Tokyo Drift. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's death was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign eventually became a big part of the franchise's fandom, especially after Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew teamed up with Shaw in the eighth movie, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now that Kang is returning, fans want to know if there will be a showdown between Han and Shaw. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Kang was asked if Han will be getting his revenge.

"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?," Kang shared.

"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter. So let's see, let's see," he added.

Director Justin Lin previously revealed it was the "Justice For Han" campaign that helped inspire his return for the new movie.

"Han means so much to me because he was a character before Fast & Furious," Lin told Total Film in 2020, referring to the character's unofficial origin story in 2002's Better Luck Tomorrow. "Somebody asked me about Han and Shaw [Jason Statham]. I was like: 'Wait, what? Shaw is at the barbecue in 8?' [laughs] Really, I was so confused. One of the big reasons to come back was I felt like we needed to correct something."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this whole Fast & Furious journey," Kang previously told Empire. “How do you get killed off multiple times and keep coming back? Like, come on. This is crazy." He added, "The whole #JusticeForHan thing – it made me think, ‘Wow, there are actually people that appreciate the work I did as an actor.' ... In my own Hollywood struggle as an Asian-American, in your darkest hours, you go, 'Wow, there are actually people from all over the world that appreciate what I did with that character.'"

F9 hits theaters everywhere on June 25th.