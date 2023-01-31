Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster

Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel said about filming the finale when he spoke to Comicbook.com a while back. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

(Photo: Universal)

The Lead-Up Has Been Wild

On Instagram, the series star has been hyping this movie non-stop. He recently celebrated Tyrese's role in the franchise. "If you told me back in 2010, when we first worked together... that in 2023 we would be standing on the shores of Turks and Caicos discussing all of the countries we are about to tour for the release of the Finale. wow. Surreal. 🙏🏽 #Brotherhood #FastX," Diesel wrote.

His co-star responded with a thoughtful message in the replies, "We were all ones children on the playground as we would look to the left and the right sandboxes play areas basketball, tetherball the innocence of looking around and feeling like so many options of friends.... And as you get older, you specifically realize the difference between quantity versus QUALITY! If you would be so lucky to have one brother, that brother would be Vin Diesel humbled, grateful, and appreciative for you showing up, celebrating my birthday and going to visit my mother's final resting place with me," Gibson mentioned. "Iron sharpens iron and our conversations, laughter vibes, talking about things that most people wouldn't understand even if we tried to explain it.... I'm a better man after these three days and I got my brother to thank.... It's been said that it's not lonely at the top if you have somebody else to get there...:: #FastX global dance, and beyond.... Here we gooooo!!!!!!!!!"

How pumped are you for the Fast X trailer? Let us know down in the comments!