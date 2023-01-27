Fast X: Vin Diesel Hypes Trailer With Jason Momoa Set Photo

Vin Diesel is hyping the imminent arrival of the trailer for Fast X – and he's using co-star Jason Momoa to do it! Vin Diesel has posted yet another set photo from Fast X featuring himself and Jason Momoa – this time, the two action/superhero movie stars are seated on some stone guardrails for a highway, with a blue screen behind them – which will presumably later be filled-in with the visual effects needed to create some epic Fast & Furious vehicular mayhem.

Momoa and Diesel are also giving one another a big fist bump in the photo, with big grins plastered on their respective faces. It's clearly a photo that is meant to hint at all the fun the two actors had together while making this landmark tenth movie in The Fast Saga.

When Is The Fast X Trailer Arriving?

Vin Diesel also once again confirmed that the Fast X trailer will be arriving with the batch of big movie trailers that will debut during the 2023 Super Bowl. His latest photo with Jason Momoa also came with the caption: "Two weeks away from the FastX trailer launch!!!! Blessed to be a part of a Saga that encourages such great work from the many amazing artists that have made this the world's Saga! A still from set after an intense, week long scene with my brother @prideofgypsies 🙏🏽 #FastX".

For those counting: two weeks is the span of time left before we get to February 12th, the date that Super Bowl LVII will be played. If tradition holds, the Fast X trailer will likely drop in the week leading up to the Big Game, before being featured in the Super Bowl commercials that Sunday.

What Is Fast X About?

Fast X will be the beginning of a two-film finale to the Fast Saga. Plot details are being kept under wraps (at least until the trailer drops), but there are some big reasons for fans of the franchise to be excited – including the fact that Jason Momoa will play a villain role!

Fast X will once again bring back Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and possibly Gal Gadot from previous installments. However, the tenth film is also bringing in a lot of big-name newbies to The Fast Saga, including Oscar-winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Momoa, Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) who replaces franchise director Justin Lin, who exited Fast X days after filming began. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made it very clear he definitely will not be coming back, following his falling out with Diesel.

Fast X has a release date of May 19th