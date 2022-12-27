Vin Diesel Promises Fast X: Fast & Furious 10 Trailer Is Coming Sooner Than We Thought

According to Fast & Furious saga star Vin DIesel, the long-running action franchise will release the trailer for its tenth installment in less than two months. That suggests the trailer could be in theaters ahead of screenings of Cocaine Bear, Magic Mike's Last Dance, or Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. The film, which lost its director early in production and had to hire somebody new (they landed on The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier). It is the first of two back-to-back films that are set to bring an end to the "Fast Saga" and wrap the Toretto and company story up.

Vin Diesel really got the hype train going recently by revealing the Fast X logo to fans, signifying that production really was underway. Former director Justin Lin and Diesel just posted a video earlier this year, in which they ruminated on starting their last run on the franchise:

"Feels like the beginning of an epic ending," Lin says in the video.

You can see the post below.

Returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Besides Diesel, other producers include Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare. Lin wrote the script with Dan Mazeau.

Fast X is planned to race into theaters on May 19, 2023.