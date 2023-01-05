Vin Diesel Confirms Fast X Trailer Release, Shares New Image

Vin Diesel wants all the Fast and Furious fans to know that Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release date (or release date window to be specific) in a new Instagram post featuring a picture of a Fast & Furious franchise character, Dominic Toretto. Dom looks especially frowny and grim in the new image – which is really saying something, given the history of this franchise.

Take a look at Vin Diesel in Fast X, below!

Around Christmas time, Diesel had promised fans that the Fast X trailer was coming in less than two months – and that was clearly and easy promise for him to keep. Diesel has been steadily teasing fans with post just like that one and this latest one, each featuring a still image either from the film, or behind-the-scenes with Diesel and different members of the star-studded cast. Fast X will see Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron – and possibly Gal Gadot – all reprising their roles from previous installments. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made it very clear that he is not coming back, despite Diesel's public request. New cast members also include Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk).

Fast X will be Vin Diesel's other big movie of 2023; he has Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters the same month as Fast X (May). Both films mark milestone roles for Diesel that are coming to an end: it's not known if Diesel's Groot will survive Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and appear in subsequent Marvel movies; Fast X is the beginning of a two-part ending to the Fast Saga. Where Vin Diesel's career goes after that is anyone's guess – but May 2023 is definitely going to be a big payday for him!

Diesel and Co. will need to make bank if Fast X's rumored budget it anywhere near accurate (over $300 million!). Then again, during the release of F9, Diesel explained to ComicBook.com that the nature of making Fast X and Fast and Furious 11 really did require big investment – of time, money, commitment, and everything in between:

"It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one... And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X has a release date of May 19th in theaters.