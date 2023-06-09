Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares Kind Words About Jason Momoa Amid Feud Rumors

Fast X was released in theaters in May, but it's not having the most successful run at the box office. So far, the film has made $617.5 million worldwide, which is less than F9's $726.2 million total. This is especially surprising considering F9 had the disadvantage of being one of the first films to be released when theaters reopened during the pandemic. Before that, The Fate and the Furious scored an impressive $1.239 billion at the box office. Fast X has also gotten mixed reviews, earning a 56% critics score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomoates. Recently, there were rumors that Vin Diesel was "embarrassed" by franchise newcomer Jason Momoa for "stealing his thunder" in the film. According to the rumors, Diesel said Momoa was "overacting" in the film, and was blaming him for the bad reviews. This was especially odd considering even a lot of the negative reviews were praising Momoa's performance with many comparing him to the Joker. However, Diesel has since shut down those rumors by sharing kind words for Momoa on Instagram while announcing the release date for Fast X: Part 2.

"April 4th 2025... is less than 22 months away. I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World's Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won't forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do.... 7 billion means nothing if it doesn't represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn't know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love," Diesel wrote. Momoa replied, "All aloha ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best times. mahalo for taking a chance with me boss man." You can check out his post below:

Jason Momoa On Creating Dante For Fast X:

During a recent interview with Screenrant, Momoa talked about the character ideas that were his own.

"Yeah, I really weigh heavily on wardrobe and props," Momoa shared. "It's my lack of acting skills where I really need their help. I really built a lot of this wardrobe with obviously a costume designer, but just had a lot of ideas, what I wanted." He added, I really was inspired by pastel colors. I wanted something that was warm and inviting and then when you got close to him, you were just like, 'That's the devil and the devil tricked me.' So that was kind of the whole idea."

Momoa continued, "They weren't that keen on letting me have a lavender car. I think [producer] Neal [Moritz] was like, 'No, we're not doing lavender.' I'm like, 'Dude, we need to do it. I want it lavender.' And they budged. The whole thing behind lavender is that my mother absolutely despises that color and I adore that color." He explained, "I use it to just kind of get under my mother's skin, and it just makes us laugh. So I call it Yaya Lavender and then just having all my nails done that way. So I'm excited for her to see me in full pinks and purples, and it will just make her cringe. So that gives me a lot of joy."

Fast X is still playing in theaters.