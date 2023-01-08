Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares Touching Tribute to Co-Star Tyrese Gibson

Back in 2001, movies were changed forever when The Fast and the Furious hit theaters. Two years later, 2 Fast 2 Furious was released and saw the return of Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner, but Vin Diesel decided not to return as Dominic Torretto. Instead, the sequel saw Walker teaming up with Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce. Years later, in 2011, Diesel and Tyrese appeared in their first movie of the franchise together, Fast Five. Both actors have appeared in all of the main Fast movies since and are currently working on Fast X. In honor of their collaborations, Diesel took to Instagram this week to share a tribute to his co-star.

"f you told me back in 2010, when we first worked together... that in 2023 we would be standing on the shores of Turks and Caicos discussing all of the countries we are about to tour for the release of the Finale. wow. Surreal. 🙏🏽 #Brotherhood #FastX," Diesel wrote. Tyrese replied, "We were all ones children on the playground as we would look to the left and the right sandboxes play areas basketball, tetherball the innocence of looking around and feeling like so many options of friends.... And as you get older, you specifically realize the difference between quantity versus QUALITY! If you would be so lucky to have one brother, that brother would be Vin Diesel humbled, grateful, and appreciative for you showing up, celebrating my birthday and going to visit my mother's final resting place with me. Iron sharpens iron and our conversations, laughter vibes, talking about things that most people wouldn't understand even if we tried to explain it.... I'm a better man after these three days and I got my brother to thank.... It's been said that it's not lonely at the top if you have somebody else to get there...:: #FastX global dance, and beyond.... Here we gooooo!!!!!!!!!" You can check out the post below:

When is the Fast X Trailer Being Released?

This week, Diesel confirmed that the Fast X trailer will be dropping next month, in February 2023. Diesel confirmed the Fast X trailer release window in another Instagram post. In addition to Diesel and Gibson, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. In addition to Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, the movie will also see the debut of The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Fast X is expected to be released in theaters on May 19th.