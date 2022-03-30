Fast & Furious 10 Star Tyrese Teases New Film Is “On Some Other Sh-t”

The script for Fast and Furious 10 is “on some other other shit,” according to star Tyrese. The next movie in the Fast & Furious franchise has already been delayed once, moving from April 7, 2023, to May 19, 2023. Many of the stars from F9 are expected to return, including Vin Diesel and John Cena. Tyrese has been around since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, playing the role of fast-talking Roman Pearce. The actor has revealed that he’s read the script for Fast and Furious 10, and isn’t keeping his favorable thoughts a secret.

“Just finished reading the F10 script……… We are are officially on some other other shit…,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram. He also included a photo with his costars Vin Diesel and Ludacris. They appear to be at the premiere of F9, which introduced John Cena to the franchise as Dominic Toretto’s brother Jakob. F9 recently sped to a streaming service in March, with HBO Max streaming the Fast & Furious movie beginning March 4th.

More high-profile stars have joined Fast and Furious 10, including Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior. Momoa went so far as to confirm that he’s playing the movie’s villain. “I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun,” Momoa told ET during a red carpet appearance to support Zoe Kravitz in The Batman. “Do something, small, independent over in London. It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

ComicBook.com spoke to Diesel ahead of the F9 release, with the actor confirming Fast and Furious 10 and 11 will film back-to-back. “It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate,” Diesel shared.

