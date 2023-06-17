Daniel Radcliffe Comments on Harry Potter Recasting

The Harry Potter franchise is one of Hollywood's biggest properties, something Warners Bros. Discovery is most certainly very well aware of. The franchise will soon receive a new television series, with each season said to be adapting one of the books of the hit young adult series. Given the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have aged out of the roles, a new ensemble will be cast in the series, and that's a notion Radcliffe himself is perfectly alright with.

"I think it's like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes," Radcliffe said in a recent chat with Deadline. "The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then like 'No one could ever do this!' They're gonna, though. It'll get passed on to somebody."

Now, Radcliffe can't help but think of the stardom a new actor is going to find after being cast in the role. "The weird thought I have now is like, 'Oh that's probably like an 8 year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple years.' My brain does go there," Radcliffe added.

What's the new Harry Potter series going to be about?

It's expected the series will run for at least a decade, simultaneously rebooting all things Harry Potter and telling the magical story to a new generation.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," Max's official synopsis for the series reads. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

All eight Harry Potter films and the three Fantastic Beasts spinoffs are now streaming on Max.