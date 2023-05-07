Harry Potter Actor Teases New Hogwarts Legacy Announcement

One of the actors from the Harry Potter series has teased a new announcement in regards to Hogwarts Legacy. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023 and could be the biggest when all is said and done at the end of the year. It has sold 15 million copies so far and amassed over $1 billion in sales, which is an incredible achievement for a game that was only on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC up until just this past week. The new Xbox One and PS4 version is apparently quite impressive given how big the RPG is, but the jury is still out on how the Nintendo Switch version will fare when it releases later this summer.

With that said, it seems like something else is coming soon. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is teasing something to do with Hogwarts Legacy. A new video has been released (via PCGamesN) that hears Sebastian greeting and welcoming someone in shadow into Slytherin. The lights come on and it becomes clear that it is Tom Felton, who greets Sebastian back. After that, some text on the screen indicates something is coming on May 9th on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel. It's possible this could just be something like a live stream or let's play of Tom Felton playing the game or it could be something else, but we really don't have many guesses for what that could be. It's already been said that there's no plans for DLC for the game, but Warner Bros. has confirmed it sees Hogwarts Legacy as a franchise which more or less means sequels are a guarantee.

It also doesn't seem like Draco Malfoy is coming to Hogwarts Legacy, as the character didn't begin to attend Hogwarts until about a hundred years after the events of the game. The character is still very much alive in the Harry Potter universe, but again, that is in the far flung future compared to the timeline Hogwarts Legacy takes place in.

