Harry Potter Actor Gets Emotional Playing Hogwarts Legacy

One of the actors from the Harry Potter franchise got pretty emotional playing Hogwarts Legacy recently. The Harry Potter franchise is an incredibly massive series and it's also deeply important to a lot of people. It was a huge part of a lot of people's childhoods, especially as the books were released fairly frequently and there was a new movie in the series almost every year for a decade. It was incredibly consistent and the story also matured along with its viewers, allowing for darker stories to be told as the kids who were following it aged into teenagers and young adults.

Similarly, the actors who played the characters in the Harry Potter films also hold a lot of nostalgia for that time as they grew up on the sets for those films, going from pre-teens to adults throughout the course of the series. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton recently sat down to play Hogwarts Legacy, a game set about a hundred years before Harry Potter's adventures, and got choked up playing it. The actor was asked if it felt like home while he was exploring the Slytherin common room, which got him pretty misty eyed. He noted it did indeed feel like home and reminded him of his childhood, but also felt like something new. You can watch the actor play through one of the Slytherin quest lines in the video down below.

Obviously, Hogwarts Legacy takes some creative liberties with how it portrays Hogwarts. It all has to flow together nicely for players to move between and it is set well before Harry Potter's story, so it's able to make some changes to the castle. With that said, it still retains the general aesthetic and feeling that the movies created when it brought the wizarding school to life. It also seems like the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series will continue to borrow elements from the movies since they're so iconic at this point.

