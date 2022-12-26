Iconic Ferris Bueller's Day Off Car Sells for Impressive Price

An integral component of the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a Ferrari, with one of the original vehicles from the film recently selling at auction for $337,500, per Entertainment Weekly. In the film, Ferris (Matthew Broderick) convinces his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) to let them take Cameron's father's cherished Ferrari out on the town for the day. However, when they realize that they've put an obvious number of miles on the vehicle, they concoct a scheme to turn back the odometer, only for an accident to occur in which Cameron destroys the car permanently, ultimately forcing him to confront his father.

Between the rarity of the car and the inclusion in the iconic film, one would think that the price it sold for was relatively low, but it's worth noting that the car itself is no longer functional, as it has no engine nor drivetrain. The "hero" version of the car sold in 2020 for just shy of $400,000.

Heritage Auctions describes the replica, "This 'car' is a prop and not a functioning automobile. The film production used three 'kit car' replicas of the Ferrari 250 GT California made by Modena Design & Development. This 'crash car' was built and used solely for this memorable sequence as it hurled backwards through the glass of Cameron's father's garage falling to the ground below. Following production, the car was rebuilt as a display piece. It consists of a fiberglass body bolted to a rolling chassis with cosmetically finished interior with tan vinyl seats, tan carpeting, matte black fiberglass dashboard with instrumentation, and wood-trimmed steering wheel replete with replica 'prancing horse' logo at center. Tires are mounted on chrome wire wheels. There is no engine or drivetrain present."

"Being a prop, the hood has no hinges and rests in place. Both door latches are present but need adjustment. The trunk lid lacks a latch. The front right headlight lens is present, but is cracked and remains loose; the rear passenger side taillight lens is missing. Chrome trim and side mirror exhibit pitting and oxidation. The vinyl seats were reupholstered and the red paint was re-sprayed following production. Paint exhibits minor nicks with a 3" x 1" section of missing paint on the hood. Three D-rings are installed behind the seats with a steel support mount beneath the hood for the purpose of hanging for display. Presents very well. The Ferris Bueller Ferrari has developed a cult following since the film was released and remains one of the most recognizable cars in the world."

Potentially making the car even more valuable is that, this past August, reports emerged that a spin-off film was in development that focused on the valets who were left to care for the car while the friends embarked on some of their adventures. These valets were largely responsible for adding so many miles to the car, with that project sure to bring back the beloved ride.

Stay tuned for details on the Sam and Victor's Day Off spinoff.

